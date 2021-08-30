GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $890,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.53.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $437.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

