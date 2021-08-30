GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $902,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Shares of TCBI opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

