Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 36.6% in August

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period.

GBAB stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

