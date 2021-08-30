GXChain (GXC) Hits One Day Volume of $5.10 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. GXChain has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,522,371 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

