Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 24,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 870% compared to the average volume of 2,538 call options.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,972.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,661,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

