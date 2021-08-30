Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

