Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 600 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $263.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $268.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.31.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

