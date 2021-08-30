Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,600 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

