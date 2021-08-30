Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

