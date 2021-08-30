Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $156.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.41. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.92.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

