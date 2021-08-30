Hany M. Nada Sells 225,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.01 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in DraftKings by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

