Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $10.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $955.96 million, a P/E ratio of -938.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

