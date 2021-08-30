Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $189.14 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $189.14 million and approximately $273.24 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 645,612 coins and its circulating supply is 613,905 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.