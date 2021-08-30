Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.04% of Hawaiian worth $25,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 18.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 14.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Hawaiian by 5.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $20.22 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.