HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of HCI Group worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $933.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

