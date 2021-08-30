Head to Head Analysis: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Oxford Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $25.68 billion 2.54 $3.79 billion $5.73 17.57 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 22.10% 16.01% 0.84% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 2 7 0 2.60 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus price target of $145.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Oxford Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada. The U.S. P&C segment offers retail banking and financial solutions in United States. The company was founded by Robert Armour, John C. Bush, Austin Cuvillier, George Garden, Horatio Gates, James Leslie, George Moffatt, John Richardson and Thomas A. Turner on June 23, 1817 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

