Head to Head Contrast: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Biostage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 5.00 -$36.04 million N/A N/A Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70% Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ra Medical Systems and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Ra Medical Systems beats Biostage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

