Head to Head Contrast: Lufax (NYSE:LU) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lufax and AMTD International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.73 $1.79 billion $0.95 9.32 AMTD International $144.26 million 9.53 $136.63 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lufax and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $15.85, indicating a potential upside of 79.13%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lufax beats AMTD International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

