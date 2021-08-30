Head to Head Review: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -24.84% N/A -23.49% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $365.55 million 0.45 -$67.16 million ($4.31) -2.42 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 109.59 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes. The company was founded on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

