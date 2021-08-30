HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLE stock opened at €60.62 ($71.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €59.39. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.