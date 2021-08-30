High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of HLF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,429. The stock has a market cap of C$442.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$7.87 and a 1-year high of C$14.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,150. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $659,233.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

