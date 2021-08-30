Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Update

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,020,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the July 29th total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

