Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of HSTO opened at $0.81 on Monday. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Histogen by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

