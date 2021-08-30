H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

