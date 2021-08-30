HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 394.95 ($5.16). 12,885,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,423,518. The firm has a market cap of £80.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 407.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

