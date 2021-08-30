Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the July 29th total of 91,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 947,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Capital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.87% of Hudson Capital worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUSN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. Hudson Capital has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

