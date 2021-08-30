Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the July 29th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,656.0 days.
Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $$45.85 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85.
About Huhtamäki Oyj
