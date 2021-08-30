Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the July 29th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,656.0 days.

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $$45.85 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

