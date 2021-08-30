Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hunting stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

