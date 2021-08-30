Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYLN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

