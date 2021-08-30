i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.
Shares of IIIV stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
