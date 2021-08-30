i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

