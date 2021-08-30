Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.61. 3,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,212. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.14%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

