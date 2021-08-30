ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11,058.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after buying an additional 205,248 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,703. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

