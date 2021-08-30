ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.17. 20,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,807. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

