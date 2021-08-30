ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after purchasing an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.21. 79,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

