ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.77. 70,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,527. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

