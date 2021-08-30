ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $274.31. 8,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.04 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.