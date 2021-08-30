ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $22.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,913.62. 22,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,906.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

