Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.58. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 86,617 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 189,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.