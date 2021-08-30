IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.09

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.09 and last traded at $121.04, with a volume of 16976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $239,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.