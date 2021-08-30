IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $823,419.67

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $823,419.67 and approximately $57,744.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

