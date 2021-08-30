III Capital Management Acquires Shares of 100,000 Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. III Capital Management owned 0.12% of Pontem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNTM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Pontem Co. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

