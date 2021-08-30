Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Avalara by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Avalara by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR stock opened at $179.94 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

