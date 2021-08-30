Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $190.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.25. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

