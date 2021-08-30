Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $704,000 Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $101.78 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

