Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $488,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 42.1% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $42,939,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.4% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,298,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $70.91 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

