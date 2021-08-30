Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

MPW stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

