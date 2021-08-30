Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of BA opened at $221.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

