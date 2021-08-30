Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,908 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

