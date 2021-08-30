Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

LSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

