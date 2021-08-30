Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $560,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Boston Properties by 182.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 215,537 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $113.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.